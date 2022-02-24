Gas prices expected to climb beyond $4 a gallon in DMV

Experts suggest gradual increase over next several months

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Rising tensions in Ukraine are happening at a time when the United States -- and much of the world -- is already battling inflation, leading many to wonder how the European conflict could impact higher gas prices in the U.S.

An expert at Gas Buddy says it's very likely gas prices will hit $4 per gallon in the next few weeks. But it's not time to panic-buy or try and stock up on gas -- just be prepared to pay a bit more at the pumps for now.

Question:

How much more can you expect to pay at the pump?



Our Sources

Answer:

Gas Buddy's Patrick De Hann said over the last eight weeks, gas prices have already climbed at the risk of impending violence in Ukraine. According to Gas Buddy, there are three reasons why prices are climbing:

Post pandemic surge

Seasonal shift to Summer Prices

Rising violence in Ukraine

“It's on the worry that Russia could disrupt the flow of oil and natural gas to the market,” De Haan said. "It's fear that the situation is going to continue escalating.”

De Haan further explained that Russia is the second-largest global producer of oil and while the U.S. has its own reserves, he said it’s only enough for 28 days of total U.S. consumption.

“Our reserves are kind of a one-time use, whereas Russia is a country that produces 10 million barrels of oil per day,” he said.

According to the Energy Information Administration’s short-term energy outlook, commercial oil inventories are at their lowest level since mid-2014.

A gas analysis by AAA estimated the average price per gallon to be:

National average: $3.55

Virginia average: $3.41

Maryland average: $3.59

D.C. average: $3.75

But in Alexandria on Thursday, WUSA9 found prices topping off at $3.85 per gallon for regular unleaded.

De Haan said the increases will be gradual over the next two weeks, but said we could see prices in the D.C. region soar by spring.

“We can get up to $4.25, maybe $4.50,” he said.