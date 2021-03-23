VERIFY: You don't need a photo ID to be vaccinated in the DMV area

Lots of social media posts say you need to have your driver’s license or photo ID handy to get your shot. Is that true?

WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

Do you need a photo ID, like a driver’s license to get vaccinated in the DC, Maryland and Virginia area?

ANSWER:

No.

SOURCES:

DC, MD and VA's Departments of Health

PROCESS:

While you don't need a photo ID to get vaccinated in DC, Maryland or Virginia, the experts we spoke to offered some additional tips to make your appointment go more smoothly.

DC’s Department of Health told our researchers to bring your confirmation code and or the QR code you got when you made your appointment.

They also say it's a good idea to bring your insurance card if you have one. And it’s a good idea to bring some kind of personal identification document, but that doesn’t’ have to be a government-issued photo ID.

For eligible DC residents, that would be an official piece of government mail recently addressed to you, like a utility or medical bill with your name and address, a mortgage, deed or unexpired rental agreement.

For some more help, you can use the DMV’s Proof of Residency as a guide.

For non-DC residents who are eligible workers, you should bring something with your name on it that shows where you work in DC. It could be a letter from your employer, a work ID or a paystub.

Maryland's Department of Health says vaccine providers must take reasonable steps to determine you’re qualified to get the vaccine under its current phases and priority groups.

Officials wouldn’t give us examples of documents that qualify as proof you’re eligible, because it’s not spelled out in the state’s bulletin. But they noted vaccine providers must apply the same rules to everyone, and they can’t refuse to vaccinate someone based on their citizenship or immigration status.

Now if you’re eligible and show up at a state-run mass vaccination site without supporting documentation, don’t worry: You’ll be asked to fill out an affidavit and then you can get vaccinated.

The Virginia Department of Health says a photo ID is not required but it says bring something with your name and date of birth on it so they can confirm they’re vaccinating the right person.