WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

Are schools in the DMV letting kids skip class to participate in D.C. climate strike rally on Friday and protest on Monday?

ANSWER:

Depends on the county. By in large, a parent note will suffice, but in Prince George's County, skipping school to protest will count as an unexcused absence, a spokesperson confirmed.

Kids are ready to rock your world. Across the globe, the next generation is taking to picket lines, speaking up about climate change and demanding the end of world reliance on fossil fuels.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, is credited with raising world awareness, and piloting the youth-led movement. Her work materialized on Friday, when child activists in 150 countries participated in the Global Climate Strike.

Students gathered in the nation's capitol and marched from the White House to Capitol Hill.

"The D.C. Climate Strike will show our leaders that we will not stand idly by while our future is sold to the highest bidder and the biggest polluters. Our generation is here to say enough is enough and now is the time for immediate climate action," organizers from D.C. Climate Strike wrote on their website.

DC Youth Climate Strike Organizers of the D.C. Climate Strike are meeting right now in prepa... ration for the strike tomorrow. Please share the flyer with your friends and bring anyone who is interested. Feel free to ask any questions!

The rally is a precursor for the larger protest on Monday, Sept. 23, when activists plan to protest in D.C. streets, bringing the city to a gridlock.

Youth climate activists plan to block "key infrastructure to stop business-as-usual, bringing the whole city to a gridlock standstill. This map illustrates central employment areas, that could see heavy protest activity Monday. Organizers posted this map to their strike website.

Shut Down DC

Our Verify researchers reached out to local schools to find out how they're handling the protests.

D.C. public schools

Students are allowed to participate as long as long as the school receives a letter from parents, within five days.

Principals across D.C. shared a letter with parents encouraging students to exercise their first amendment rights:

"Any student who participates on Friday must bring a parent note to school within 5 school days to avoid receiving an unexcused absence for any missed periods," the letter states.

Arlington County Public Schools:

For Friday and Monday, parents must provide written permission at least one day prior.

"Without permission, students not in attendance on Friday will be marked with an unexcused absence," Frank Bellavia, a spokesperson for the school district said. "This practice is in keeping with recent walkouts that APS schools participated in regarding gun violence following the Parkland tragedy."

Prince George's County public schools:

With or without written consent from parents, any absences related to climate strike protests would be unexcused.

Montgomery County public schools:

As long as parent's provide a note, it will be counted as an excused absence.

Still, the Montgomery County Board of Education sent a letter to parents advocating that parents keep their kids in class.

"The Montgomery County Board of Education supports student advocacy and is proud of students when they speak out for what they believe," the letter said. "However, we believe that students who wish to engage in the civic process during school hours should do so while at school, in a supportive and safe learning environment. Leaving school property not only disrupts instruction for other students, it poses a significant safety risk."

So we can Verify, most local schools will allow students to skip class to protest with a written consent from parents. Prince George's County schools are the exception.

We are waiting to hear from Alexandria, Fairfax and Loudoun County schools.

