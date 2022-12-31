Here's how to properly dispose of your Christmas tree

We asked the experts the best way to get rid of your tree once the season is over.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — It’s that time of the year again to get rid of your Christmas tree. But many people don’t know what to do with it. The National Christmas Tree Association estimates that nearly 25 million Christmas trees are sold every year. That means they have to go somewhere when the holiday is over. So where are they supposed to go? Let's verify.

We spoke with Tim O'Connor, Director of the National Christmas Tree Association.

“Every community across the country does something different,” O'Connor said.

We also spoke with the Director of Prince's George’s County’s Department of the Environment, Andrea Crooms.

“Their first choice is that they recycle it,” Croom suggests.

We also looked at basic instructions from the Department of Public Works for various local counties.

Our research shows that most counties will collect trees curbside in front of your home. Each county may do it on different days and different times, but it often falls on your standard trash pickup day.

Montgomery County, for example, accepts trees year round. All you have to do is set your tree at the curb by 7 a.m. on your recycling collection day. In Prince George’s County, the county will collect curbside trees every Monday. Just make sure it’s there by 6 a.m.

Curbside pickup usually only goes for single-family homes. Residents at larger apartment and condos should consult their property manager for specific instructions.

Counties will also list drop-off sites for trees as well.

In D.C., you can drop off your Christmas tree at the Benning Road Transfer Station or the Guy Mason Recreation Center.

Experts say these curbside pickup options and drop-off locations are better than alternatives such as burning tree wood in your fireplace.

“It won’t burn well to begin with unless it’s extremely dried out," O'Connor said. "So it will just create a sappy problem in your chimney.”

He also says you shouldn’t toss it in the forest either.

“If everyone did that, then there would be a lot of dry dead brush in a forest that does add the potential for fire hazards.”

Arlington, Virginia, will have a special pick-up throughout the first two weeks of the new year. You’ll have to place your tree at the curb no later than 6 a.m. on your regular trash collection day.