VERIFY: What are some red flags to look for with free CBD offers?

Now that CBD is legal in many states, the BBB warns free trials may end up being costly monthly subscriptions.

WASHINGTON — In 44 states and in Washington, D.C., it is legal to purchase some form of cannabis, whether is it for medicinal or recreational purposes. That includes CBD products, which stands for cannabidiol.

CBD is one of the core components of cannabis, but "by itself it does not cause a 'high,'" according to a 2018 Harvard Medical School blog.

Since it's getting easier to access CBD products, the Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning about free CBD offers popping up online.

THE QUESTION

What are some red flags you can look for with these free offers?

OUR SOURCE

The Better Business Bureau

THE ANSWER

If you sign up for a free trial, read the fine print to make sure you avoid secret fines.

WHAT WE FOUND

Online CBD companies have begun advertising free trials. They say all you've got to do is pay a couple of bucks for shipping and you get a free sample.

But the BBB warns that once the group has your credit card, you could be stuck in a costly $100 monthly subscription program, and it says canceling is challenging.

The BBB lists a couple of ways to protect yourself. Research the company to see if others have complained, and read all the free trial fine print. Watch out for any catches and keep an eye on your monthly statements if you’re paying with a credit card.