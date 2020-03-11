Verify: Yes, you can bring your children with you to vote, but there are some restrictions

In DC, Maryland, and Virginia there are restrictions to brining kids with you to vote.

WASHINGTON — If you’re a parent headed out to vote Tuesday, what do you do with your children? If they can’t say home alone, can they go with you to the polls?

This year, COVID-19 has changed how we live, work and vote and that’s why the Verify Team is here to help you sort fact from fiction.

With kids having a day off from distance learning on Election Day, many parents are wondering what to do with them.

Question:

Can you bring children with you to vote?

Answer:

In DC, Maryland, and Virginia you can bring kids to vote. But there are some exceptions.

Our Sources:

The D.C. Board of Elections, Maryland’s State Board of Election and the state’s election law and Virginia law.

Our Process:

We can Verify that yes, you can bring children with you to vote. But there are a few rules.

In D.C., election officials told our researchers children need to follow the same guidelines as adults. That includes not wearing campaign or political attire, or being disruptive to other voters.

Maryland’s State Board of Elections webpage explained voters can bring up to two children under 18 as long as they don’t interfere with normal voting procedures.

Virginia’s law is clear. It said children 15 or younger can be in a voting booth with their parent.

So yes, if you’re voting in the D.C., Maryland, or Virginia, you can bring your children to the polls, but there are certain rules and restrictions.

