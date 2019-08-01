Fairfax County police detectives are searching for people who may have been secretly filmed in dozens of mall fitting rooms.

Police found video recordings on 39-year-old Mumtaz Rauf's cellphone. Rauf was arrested Dec. 24 and charged with the unlawful filming of a minor at the Forever 21 store in Fair Oaks Mall. He was operating a tiny camera wirelessly and often from the next-door fitting room, police said.

Authorities said about 60 victims were recorded in the dressing rooms over the holidays between Dec. 15-24.

Investigators said they've identified fittings rooms at more stores in more malls: Forever 21, The Gap, H&M, and Old Navy at Fair Lakes Promenade, Fair Oaks Mall, Springfield Town Center and Tysons Corner Center.

Since Thursday, more than 100 concerned community members have called the special hotline set up by police.

Detectives said they still want to talk with anyone who was potentially filmed. People can call 703-246-4600, text 703-718-5806 or email fcpdtaskforce@fairfaxcounty.gov.