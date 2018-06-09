ATLANTA — A big-name rapper is in trouble with the law after police arrested him for drug possession Wednesday evening.

According to Atlanta Police Officer Stephanie Brown, police stopped Tyrone William Griffin Jr., better known as Ty Dolla $ign, and six others in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr., near the Busy Bee Cafe, around 5 p.m. Among them, police said, was Skrillex.

Police said an officer was on foot patrol when in the area when he walked past a black Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van. As he did, he reportedly noticed a smell of marijuana coming from their vehicle.

The officer requested a K-9 unit to help with the investigation. Officers asked the group out of the van, and searched it. That's where they found marijuana and cocaine inside.

Griffin was arrested and booked into Fulton County Jail by Atlanta Police. Griffin was charged with possession of marijuana - less than an oz., possession of cocaine, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The other six were released without charges.

According to Ticketmaster, the rapper was in Atlanta for a show at Lakewood Amphitheater as part of G-EAZY's "The Endless Summer Tour."

