LMPD confirmed the shooting was accidental as three people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD has confirmed that at least three people were injured in a accidental shooting at Baxter Park in the 300 block of 12th St.

According to LMPD, three victims were sent to the hospital as a result of a discharge from a member of the NFAC demonstration.

All of the members of involved are affiliated with the NFAC and there no outstanding suspects, police say.

BREAKING: We just watched two people be taken onto stretchers at Baxter square on 12th and Jefferson. Metro safe has confirmed reports of shootings & that there are multiple victims. We heard the noises when people scattered to get behind cars, & to take a knee @WHAS11 #nightteam pic.twitter.com/h5AsPWlLbi — Jessie Cohen (@jessiecohennews) July 25, 2020

The Russell neighborhood park is where members of the NFAC militia have gathered for a Justice for Breonna Taylor protest march through downtown.

In a statement, LMPD interim chief Robert Schroeder said, "This is a tragic situation that could have been much worse. I encourage anyone choosing to exercise their Second Amendment rights to do so responsibly."

WHAS journalists on scene watched LMPD confiscate a gun from members of the NFAC after the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

