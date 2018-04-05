TUCSON, Ariz. - Police said they found a car a father used to run off with his wife two children parked near the Mexico border Saturday.

The car was unoccupied and law enforcement is still searching for the two young children, police said.

Amber Alert Update 🚨:

The 1996 Toyota Camry was located in Nogales, AZ, parked near the Mexico border. The parents, along w/5yr old Luis Ramirez & his 6 month old sister Kahmila Ramirez are still missing. Anyone w/info is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME. pic.twitter.com/qRVES9KmYl — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) May 6, 2018

A 5-year-old and a 7-month-old child were abducted from Tucson after their father threatened a Department of Child Services worker with a stun gun and duct-taped her during a supervised visit.

Police said the children's father, Luis Alberto G. Herrera-Ramirez, assaulted the DCS aid and tied her to a tree, then he and the mother took off with their two young children. The DCS aid was tied to the tree for 30 minutes to an hour until a passerby stopped to help.

The 7-month-old, Kahmila Ramirez, was last seen wearing a white onesie with yellow ruffles. Luis Ramirez Jr., 5, was last seen wearing a gray and white polo shirt and khaki pants.

The suspects have been identified as Andrea Vanessa Ramirez and Luis Alberto G. Herrera-Ramirez.

The car they left in was described as a green 1996 Toyota Camry with Arizona license plate BKH8427. Law enforcement officials found the car unoccupied Saturday in Nogales, Arizona.

The suspects in an Amber Alert out of Tucson, 30-year-old Luis Ramirez and 28-year-old Andrea Ramirez. (Photo: Tucson Police Department)

Andrea Vanessa Ramirez is described as a 28-year-old Hispanic woman with black hair, brown eyes and wearing a white shirt with denim jeans. Police said she is about 5-foot-1 and 195 pounds. She was last seen with her hair in a bun.

Luis Alberto G. Herrera-Ramirez is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic man with black hair, brown eyes and a mustache and beard, wearing a white striped polo shirt and blue jeans. He is about 5-foot-6 and 200 pounds.

The suspects are considered dangerous. Do not attempt to apprehend them. Call 911 with any information.

