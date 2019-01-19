LINTHICUM, Md. —

A checkpoint at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport closed early Saturday due to excessive callouts, the Transportation Security Administration said.

TSA announced via Twitter that Checkpoint A at the airport closed at 5:35 p.m. Passengers traveling Saturday evening were told to arrive early to the airport and to contact the airport and airlines for updates, the tweet read.

Thursday TSA Administrator David P. Pekoske took to Twitter to address the high number of callouts and assure the public that ‘security will not be compromised’ as a result. Pekoske also tweeted that officers reportedly called out ‘due to financial reasons.’