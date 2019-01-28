WASHINGTON — A triple shooting in Southeast D.C. helped spike the city’s homicides up to 18 so far in 2019.

That number is 8 killings more from the same time last year.

The men killed were Sean Shuler, Javon “Jody” Abney, and Tyrik Hagood.

WUSA9 learned all 3 of the victims grew up in the same Southwest D.C. neighborhood, but neighbors and people who knew them did not want to talk about their killings on camera.

People who live between First and Half Streets in Southwest fought back tears when asked about three of their own who were killed on Fort Davis Place in Southeast on Saturday around 10:00 p.m.

Neighbors confirmed pictures of the victims from Facebook.

Shuler, Abney, and Hagood were all in their mid-20’s and found shot several times.

One of the men was found lying in the street and the other two victims were dead in a car.

Chief Peter Newsham called the shooting unusual because the neighborhood where it happened is typically quiet, and he reported the victims had no known ties to the area.

People who knew Shuler, Abney, and Hagood said they used to hang out at Friendly’s corner store or at the recreation center down the street from their homes.

Neighbors described the victims as “good guys” who still considered the Southwest community where they grew up home.

While the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear, WUSA9 found all three of the men who had criminal records.

According to court databases, Shuler and Abney were locked up on assault charges and Hagood spent time behind bars for drug and gun offenses.

However, from what could be found during a scan of D.C. and Maryland court records, none of the victims did anything as violent as what happened to them.

Ward 7 Councilmember Vincent Gray called the shootings “beyond tragic and intolerable.”

He’s calling for more officers in his district’s communities in hopes of preventing something like this from happening again.

Officers also reported finding a gun, ammunition and drugs in the car with the victims.

No one has been arrested in this case.

Detectives are asking the public to be on the lookout for two men who drove away in a dark blue or black sedan.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or text an anonymous tip to 50411.