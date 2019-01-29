WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Transgender servicemen and women are in a holding pattern as they wait for an important legal decision regarding their ability to serve in the military.



The Supreme Court recently struck down two injunctions to cases that questioned the constitutionality of a Trump administration policy that would severely restrict the presence of transgender people in the military.



The Mattis Policy, as it is often called, would allow transgender servicemembers who have already transitioned to stay in the military. Other transgender servicemembers would also be able to publicly claim they are transgender. However, those same people would have to remain their biological sex. They would also not be able to transition.



The Supreme Court's decisions were not the final rulings on the cases, but they did open the door to the possibility of the Mattis Policy being temporarily reinforced until judgments are handed down.



"The department is pleased with the orders issued by the Supreme Court today," said Pentagon spokeswoman Air Force Lt. Col. Carla Gleason last week. "We will continue to work with the Department of Justice regarding next steps in the pending lawsuits."



An injunction, in a related Maryland Circuit Court case, has kept the controversial policy from coming back.



Many people in the LGBTQ community are waiting for a decision on that Maryland injunction to come down.



In the interim, Andy Blevins, the executive director of Outserv-SLDN, said the Defense Department's old policy that allowed service members to serve publicly as transgender is still in effect.



He said he is cautioning transgender servicemembers to prepare in advance for a decision on the remaining injunction.



"We are telling people to be ready as early as next week because we don't want people to be caught off guard," he said.



Blake Dremann serves as both the President of Spart*a and an active duty Navy lieutenant commander.



He said it was important that members of the LGBTQ community fight the Mattis Policy.



"Decisions like this give credence to the idea that transgender people are served less honorably than their cisgender counterparts," he said.





