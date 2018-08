SILVER SPRING, Md. -- The southbound part of Georgia Avenue at Price Avenue to Prichard Road shut down Friday morning after a pedestrian dies after being hit by a car near the Wheaton Metro Station.

The crash involved a single vehicle and it happened in the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Reedie Drive.

Officials urge commuters to use caution as they approach this area. Montgomery County police are unsure when the road will reopen.

© 2018 WUSA