WASHINGTON -- A fuel spill has caused five separate wrecks involving at least a dozen vehicles on the outer loop of the Beltway near Connecticut Ave. and Rockville Pike Friday morning.

The spill happened around 6:05 a.m., according to Maryland State Police. Police said three people were transported from the crashes. No serious injuries have been reported.

Lanes 3, and 4 are currently shutdown.

Update - Beltway OL I495 between Connecticut Avenue and Rockville Pike, multiple collisions, no serious injury, EMS transported 3 people from 5 separate collisions involving nearly a dozen vehicles pic.twitter.com/RGoWhMglhK — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 5, 2018

