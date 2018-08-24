WASHINGTON -- Mark your calendars: the Arlington Memorial Bridge is closing down to everyone for a weekend in September.

The bridge will be closed to drivers, walkers and cyclists.

Our editorial partners at the Washington Post reported that even boaters are being asked to avoid the area near the center span.

The bridge will close on at 7p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14 and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 17.

Crews are going to use the weekend to bolster the center span with steel supports.

A crane will lower the beams through holes in the deck and into the bed of the Potomac River.

