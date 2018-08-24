SILVER SPRING, Md. -- A man died after being hit by a car early Friday morning near Wheaton Metro Station.

This is the third fatal pedestrian accident within a two-and-a-half mile stretch of Georgia Avenue in the last 14 days near a Metro station.

On Friday morning, a car hit a man in the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Reedie Drive.

Authorities have not identified the victim at this time.

Georgia Avenue was closed in both directions at Price Avenue to Prichard Road, but has since reopened.

This is the third accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian on Georgia Avenue.

On August 11, 49-year-old Ramon Sanches was hit and killed when attempting to cross Georgia Avenue at Viers Mill Road.

Just 9 days later, 56-year-old Alberto Hilario was hit when he was trying to cross southbound Georgia Avenue between Glenallan Avenue and Urbana Drive. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

