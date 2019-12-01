Metro work will hit the blue and yellow lines this weekend, closing three stations in Virginia and snarling riders coming from The District and Maryland.

Pentagon, Pentagon City, and Crystal City stations will be closed while crews install new lighting near station platforms.

"During the weekend, Metro crews will work around the clock to enhance visibility and reduce energy use with new, brighter LED lighting," WMATA said in a news release. "The location of the lights in a narrow strip between two tracks requires that the work be done when trains are not running."

The shutdown means no yellow line trains from L'Enfant Plaza to Reagan National Airport. Also, no blue line trains will run from Arlington Cemetary to Reagan National Airport. So, you might want to skip Metro if you are flying out of town.

Free shuttle buses bypass the shutdown zone. If you take one, Metro says plan to add 30 minutes to your trip. Here are some of the details:

Blue Line Shuttle (No stop at National Airport or Arlington Cemetery) - every 5-10 minutes between Braddock Rd, Crystal City, Pentagon City, Pentagon, Rosslyn

DC-Airport Express Shuttle - every 5-10 minutes between Reagan National Airport and L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station in Downtown DC

Pentagon-Airport Shuttle - every 15 minutes between Reagan National Airport, Crystal City, Pentagon City, Pentagon only

You can read more about how to bypass the shutdown here.