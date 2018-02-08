ST. LOUIS – A photo from a St. Louis area couple’s wedding is going viral after their dog is having the best time of his life.

Jayce Conway and Angie Blumberg were married in Montana on July 28. The newlyweds have been best friends since preschool. They’re from Freeburg, Illinois.

Boone, the couple’s 6-year-old Labrador Retriever, photobombed the couple while they were reciting their vows.

Angie replied to a comment on her Facebook, “Haha oh it was totally Boone's day! I'm happy with that!”

The wedding photo was taken by Chris Davis of ‘Good Road Photography.’

© 2018 KSDK