Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Washington, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new pal.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Mila is a female terrier and Labrador retriever mix in the care of K-9 Lifesavers.

She gets along well with cats, dogs and kids. She has had all of her shots and has mastered her house-training etiquette.

Bestie is a winsome female beagle and shepherd mix currently housed at Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

She is happy to keep company with other dogs. She is already vaccinated and spayed.

Yeti is a sweet male retriever mix being cared for at City Dogs Rescue & City Kitties.

He is happy to keep company with other dogs. His vaccinations are already up to date, and he's neutered.

Hugsy is a lovable male Pomeranian mix in the care of Lucky Dog Animal Rescue.

He is a social butterfly, and he gets along well with other dogs. He has had all of his shots, and he's neutered.

Quigley is an adorable female Australian cattle dog being kept at City Dogs Rescue & City Kitties.

She gets along well with other dogs, and she's already vaccinated and spayed.

