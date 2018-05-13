U Street was filled with the sounds of Funk Music Saturday.
Around 50,000 people attended the Funk Parade. It is the 5th year that the festivity has taken place.
The co-founder, Justin Rood, said he thought the original parade in a dream around seven years.
"I woke up and I thought it was a great dream," Rood Explained. "I started talking to people and everybody thought it was a great dream and they wanted to help make it happen."
Now five years late, the fifth annual Funk Parade nearly did not happen.
Back in March, they posted a facebook message that said there was not enough money to put the event on. The event's budget is $200,000, and they were about $60,000 short. That was until the community pitched in.
"We put together a group of over 200 stakeholders. It's a huge collaboration," exclaimed Rood.
The D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser even pledged an additional $25,000 from the city.
Through crowdfunding and help from businesses, they raised the rest.
There were over 100 bands across U street and Shaw playing throughout the night.