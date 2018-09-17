Less than 24 hours ago, parts of U.S.Highway 17 were completely submerged in water making it impassable for people to drive through.

Water gushing on both sides of the highway made drivers stop and think twice before passing through and risk getting stuck in the middle of the water.

But a day later, mother nature is painting a different picture.

The water that once filled the street has completely receded leaving the area completely dry -- as if a drop of rain hadn’t ever touched the area.

Officials say just because parts of the area appear to be dry and clear doesn’t mean that’s necessarily the case.

“Just because it’s not at your door doesn’t mean you’re not in danger,” David Cotton Onslow County Manager said.

Even though water has receded, the roadways can still be hazardous from standing water. Downed trees and branches that are hanging in the area could also pose a threat to people.

Cotton said they are grateful for the help from other agencies.

Inside the Emergency Operations Center Onslow County State, agencies from all over are gathered at tables working to alleviate issues that have popped up from the community.

Cornelius Jordan, Communications Director of Onslow County State said Saturday they resolved 150-200 incidents. By Sunday afternoon they had completed about four.

“Today is a critical day because it’s Sunday,” Jordan said. “Some think they can get back to work tomorrow, but they don’t necessarily know the conditions.”

Onslow County State EOC says the dangers continue to be the roadways and flooded neighborhoods. Some areas are still without power.

© 2018 WFAA