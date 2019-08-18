Downtown is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Downtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Washington neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

300 Massachusetts Ave. NW

Here's this 819-square-foot living space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 300 Massachusetts Ave. NW, listed at $2,224/month.

The unit has a fireplace, a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

425 Eighth St. NW

Check out this 597-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental at 425 Eighth St. NW, listed at $2,350/month.

The unit comes furnished and includes a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

601 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

Over at 601 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, there's this 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment, going for $2,400/month.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. Pets are not permitted. The building features secured entry, a gym and an elevator. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

