PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 16-year-old was arrested Thursday in connection with the shooting of his 15-year-old friend inside a Landover home, police said.

The Prince George's County Police Department arrested Edwin Munoz Hernandez and charged him with first degree assault and use of a handgun in a crime of violence among other charges.

RELATED: Teen shot inside of Hyattsville home

Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 6700 block of Dorman Street. When officers arrived, they found the 15-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials said the teen suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition. Munoz Hernandez was taken into custody at the scene.

The investigation revealed Munoz Hernandez and his friend were drinking alcohol inside the home just before the shooting. Munoz Hernandez told police he was playing with two guns and admitted to pointing them at the victim and shooting him.

Munoz Hernandez is currently being held without bond in custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this incident should call police at 301-772-4925. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 866-411-TIPS (8477) or texting “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

