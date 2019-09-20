ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is now behind bars, accused of killing a mother of two as her kids sat nearby.

"It's the worst feeling in the world, I just feel like I'm in a fog," said Philandis Phillips-Bass, the victim's mother.

It's the feeling a mother has after losing her child.

Her youngest daughter was gunned down, hit with a bullet to the head while her grandchildren sat nearby.

"He seen her on the floor, he heard her yell and gunshots, and then he went outside and called the police," Phillips-Bass said.

Her oldest grandson was left to call for assistance as her youngest sat huddled in a closet.

"I can only imagine what he was thinking because him and his sister and my daughter they're so close," said Phillips-Bass.

St. Louis County police said her daughter Eboni Brown was shot around 2 a.m. Monday on Thrift Avenue in Riverview.

"Everybody who just knew her knew a joyous Eboni, she was just so full of life so carefree, just Eboni."

Only 30 years old, Brown leaves behind two kids ages 14 and 5.

"She did anything and everything for her kids to have the best of everything. If they had an award for perfect moms she should've got it she really should've."

Police arrested 31-year-old Anderson Stallings Jr. at the scene for Eboni's murder.

The teen who called the cops spotted Stallings Jr. standing over his mom's body.

Philandis said to make matters worse, Stallings was no stranger.

"I've been knowing him since he was in the fourth grade and I would've never … no."

A friend now turned family foe has changed their lives forever.

"I ain't got no words for him, nothing, because he done destroyed our entire family."

Prosecutors charged Stallings Jr. with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Relatives have started a fundraiser to help raise money for funeral expenses and to get the teen involved therapy.

