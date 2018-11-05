A notable research company claims that American's have voted 'Taco Bell' as the most popular 'Mexican Restaurant' in the country.

The company tweeted the information earlier this week to a storm of hilarious social media responses, all seeming to agree that Taco Bell is not the chosen one.

Anyone who thinks @tacobell is an actual #Mexican restaurant has obviously never been to an actual Mexican restaurant. — SusanB (@SusanB26) May 11, 2018

Harris Insights & Analytics is the marketing research firm behind the popular "Harris Poll, one of the oldest-running surveys measuring public opinion in the United States.

The poll has been circulating since 1963. Thirty years ago, it added the EquiTrend Study, which the website says helps to measure the strongest brands across the media, travel, financial, automotive, entertainment, retail, restaurant, technology, household and nonprofit industries.

The Harris Poll EquiTrend Study is an online survey of over 77,000 Americans about the familiarity, quality and future consideration of brands.

The poll also listed the most popular pizza chain as "Blaze Pizza," and the most popular tv news network as "The Weather Channel."

