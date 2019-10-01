The Montgomery County Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who they say attempted to rob a man at an ATM in the Briggs Chaney area of Silver Spring. Police released surveillance video of the suspect Wednesday in hopes of identifying him.

Police said the attempted robbery occurred around 9:51 p.m. on November 6 at the Bank of America ATM in the 13000 block of Outlet Drive.

The victim told police he was trying to make a cash deposit when the suspect approached him, assaulted him then demanded the cash. Police said the victim fled before the suspect could take anything from him.

The suspect was last seen near Castle Boulevard, according to a police report.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 240-773-6870 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest and/or indictment for this felony crime.