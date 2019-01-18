GLENN DALE, Md. —

Two people are injured and a suspect is in custody after a double shooting Thursday in Glenn Dale, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

Just after 4 p.m. police said they responded to a shooting in the area of Fletchertown Road and Old Fletchertown Road.

Officials said the shooting stemmed from a fight inside a car, resulting in two people being shot.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other with a non-life threatening injury, according to a police report.

Police said the suspect fled the scene but was later located by K-9 officers and taken into custody.

It is still unclear why the victims were shot.

Anyone with information should contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.