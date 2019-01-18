GLENN DALE, Md. —
Two people are injured and a suspect is in custody after a double shooting Thursday in Glenn Dale, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.
Just after 4 p.m. police said they responded to a shooting in the area of Fletchertown Road and Old Fletchertown Road.
Officials said the shooting stemmed from a fight inside a car, resulting in two people being shot.
Both victims were transported to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other with a non-life threatening injury, according to a police report.
Police said the suspect fled the scene but was later located by K-9 officers and taken into custody.
It is still unclear why the victims were shot.
Anyone with information should contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.