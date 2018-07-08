It’s almost back to school time, but before you head to the store to pick up your kid’s school supplies make sure you check the labels for toxins.

A study found that some school supplies, including crayons and binders, contained toxic chemicals that cause serious health conditions.

And it’s legal.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group (U.S. PIRG) conducted lab tests for toxic chemicals in popular school supplies across a variety of stores and released a guide on which products are non-toxic and which to avoid.

It found that Playskool crayons from Dollar Tree contained asbestos, which can lead to health conditions including lung cancer and mesothelioma.

A Jot-brand 3-ring binder from Dollar Tree was found to contain high levels of phthalates, which has been linked to asthma, childhood obesity and lower IQ scores.

It also tested two brands of washable markers and one tested positive for benzene that is linked to “dangerous disruptions” in sexual reproduction, liver and kidney function, and immune system functioning.

“Based on our testing, we know that most manufacturers make safe school supplies. We’re calling on the makers of unsafe products to get rid of toxic chemicals and protect American schoolchildren,” said Kara Cook-Schultz, U.S. PIRG Education Fund Toxics Director.

While some of these school products contain toxins that could harm children, they are not banned by the government. It is legal to have asbestos in crayons and phthalates in some back to school products. But scientists recommend that children should not be exposed to these chemicals.

The U.S. PIRG said that manufactures selling these supplies should voluntarily recall them and advises parents and teachers to look at the labeling or check with the manufactures to make sure that the products are safe.

