Wild crash leaves car stuck on second floor of Pennsylvania home

The driver was hospitalized after Sunday's crash in Mifflin County.
Credit: Junction Fire Company Facebook/WNEP

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A spectacular crash on Sunday left a car stuck inside the second floor of a house in Mifflin County.

The wreck happened around 3:15 p.m. Sunday on Alfarata Road in Decatur Township, near McClure.

First responders from numerous agencies were called in.

The driver was taken to a Geisinger facility in Lewistown with unspecified injuries.

There is no word about what led to the wreck.

Junction Fire Company posted more images on its Facebook page.

Rescue Company took in a vehicle into a structure in Decatur Township this evening. Chief 17 arrived on scene within...

Posted by Junction Fire Company on Sunday, August 6, 2023

