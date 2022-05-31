All Set Restaurant and Bar raises money for families of Uvalde victims

The restaurant announced on Tuesday on their Twitter page Friday that they will donate 100% of their sales directly to the families.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — While families and community members in Uvalde, Texas, process their grief, they are also dealing with the funeral, medical, and legal expenses.

A local restaurant in Silver Spring wants to help.

Owners and staff of Silver Spring's All Set Restaurant & Bar (All Set Family) are devoting all of the money from sales to the families who lost their loved ones in the shooting.

People can dine at the Silver Spring's All Set Restaurant & Bar Tuesday to help the families impacted by the Robb Elementary School massacre in Texas.

The All Set Family are grieving deeply for the victims and their families as they mourn the loss of their loved ones. The restaurant hopes the money raised will help ease the financial burden of all the unexpected costs that come in the aftermath of such a senseless tragedy.

All of the donations will go directly to the families through a GoFundMe established by VictimsFirst, a network created for surviving victims of mass causality crime and trusted supporters.

At 4 p.m., Tuesday, the restaurant will open up and provide seating until 8:30 p.m. However, delivery and to-go orders will not be accepted during the time frame.

The restaurant is located at Plaza 5, 8630 Fenton St, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

With heavy hearts, we grieve for the victims involved in the Robb Elementary massacre in Uvalde. On May 31st, we will donate 100% of sales directly to the families impacted. If you are unable to dine with us, we encourage you to make a donation via VictimsFirst. pic.twitter.com/GwPcNzavB8 — All Set Restaurant (@allsetDTSS) May 27, 2022