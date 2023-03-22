Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testify before US Senate committee on East Palestine train derailment

Prior to the hearing, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted issued a letter to Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Last month’s toxic Ohio train derailment in East Palestine was the focus of a hearing Wednesday before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation about improving rail safety.

“The people of East Palestine have told me that they want their community back," Gov. Mike DeWine said as he appeared at the committee hearing remotely from the East Palestine High School library. "They want things to go back to the way they were before the train wreck. Members of the committee, Norfolk Southern has an obligation to restore this community. It was their train, their tracks, their accident. They’re responsible for this tragedy.”

Here's a list of those who testified at the hearing:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw

Jennifer Homendy, Chair, National Transportation Safety Board

David Comstock, Chief, Ohio Western Reserve Joint Fire District

Clyde Whitaker, Legislative Director, Ohio State SMART-TD

Ian Jefferies, CEO, Association of American Railroads

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown

U.S. Senator J.D. Vance

Misti Allison, resident of East Palestine

We streamed the full committee hearing, which you can watch in the video below:

"My 7-year-old has asked me if he is going to die from living in his own home. What do I tell him?" Allison asked during her testimony.

She said the derailment has put a scarlet letter on her town.

Later in the hearing, Shaw addressed the concerns of Allison when Sen.Ted Cruz asked him what his answer is to her and other moms who are concerned about their health and safety.

"I am terribly sorry for the impact that this has had on the community. I know that it has been traumatic, I was there during the vent and burn. I saw the plume, and I know what it looked like," said Shaw. "There is ongoing testing by the EPA, Ohio EPA and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protections and they all show the water and air is safe to breathe."

Shaw also mentioned that Norfolk Southern is working with state and local authorities to set up funds to cover long-term health care, property valuations and ongoing water monitoring in the community.

Throughout the hearing, many questioned Shaw regarding the recent train derailment, including Senators JD Vance and Cruz. Their questions can be watched below:

Related Articles Norfolk Southern supports some new regulations after East Palestine disaster

Prior to the hearing, Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted issued a letter to Shaw.

"It is our expectation that you will champion all good faith efforts to improve rail safety, and we are calling on you today to work with legislators to ensure the best possible policy outcomes in these proposals,” the letter declares.

Gov. DeWine’s offices says the letter “points to various proposals brought forward by the Ohio Legislature and Congressional Representatives, including two bipartisan bills in Congress -- the Rails Safety Act of 2023 and the RAIL Act.”

You can read the full letter from Gov. DeWine in the document below.

Earlier this week, Shaw testified before the Senate Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

"Norfolk Southern is here for the long haul, and we won’t be finished until we make this right," he said during the hearing, which you can watch in full below:

The Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine has been the subject of ongoing health concerns.