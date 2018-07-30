(WUSA 9) - It's not a stretch to say that after 105 games into the season, the Washington Nationals are vastly underperforming to preseason expectations. The team is currently in third place in the NL East with a record of 52-53 while trailing the Atlanta Braves (56-47) and the Philadelphia Phillies (58-48). With many speculating the possible departure of former MVP Bryce Harper, should the Nats start their rebuild before the trade deadline?

Bryce Harper began his first press conference of the year with a statement saying he won’t discuss anything beyond 2018. pic.twitter.com/HCi4njm6Ac — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) February 19, 2018

The biggest story prior to the season was the future of Bryce Harper. For years there have been rumors of him wanting to join his childhood favorite New York Yankees but there has never been any concrete indication that it would happen. If Harper becomes a free agent, it's likely that he will demand one of the biggest contracts of all-time. If so, would General Manager Mike Rizzo and the Nats be willing to pay up?

Unless the Nationals have some indication as to what Harper will do, the best thing for the team is to trade him and avoid the risk of losing him for nothing. So far, the Dodgers have poked at the idea while Rizzo has yet to deny the possibility. With the emergence of young outfield prospect duos Victor Robles and Juan Soto, the Nats might be in the rare position of being able to handle the loss of a former MVP.

Multiple sources have told me that the #Dodgers have checked in on availability of Bryce Harper. #Nats are still undecided on if they want to sell, but if they do, LA is a likely destination. — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 27, 2018

Less than 24 hours before the trade deadline reports surfaced that confirmed what was being suspected. Bryce Harper is available via a trade if the price is right.

According to a source, the Nationals are making it known to other teams that Bryce Harper is indeed available. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2018

There have been signs of frustration throughout the whole season. Much of it due to injuries to some of the team's biggest pieces, but the latest resulted from on the field play from over the weekend after a tough loss to Miami. Marlins' catcher J.T. Realmuto, who has been heavily involved in trade rumors to the Nationals for months now, hit a walk off single to end the game. Harper after the game took what seemed to be a shot at the team's front office for not upgrading the one position that's lacking.

Bryce Harper on J.T. Realmuto’s walk-off single: “If that guy was on our side, that wouldn’t have happened.” — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 29, 2018

While Harper remains the biggest question mark before the deadline, it's clear that the team as a whole is looking for answers on the woeful season thus far. It was made evident last week after Max Scherzer had what appeared to be a heated exchange with fellow pitcher Stephen Strasburg in the dugout after giving up 6 earned runs in 4.2 innings. Strasburg was placed back onto the disabled list shortly after the game.

Things got a little heated between Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer 😳pic.twitter.com/s6QaXqj25O — Baseball King™ (@BasebaIlKing) July 21, 2018

This wasn't the first confrontation of the year, as the team held a players only meeting back in July. The meeting immediately seemed to pay off as the team rallied back from down 9-0 to beat the Marlins 14-12 on the shoulders of Trea Turner's grand slam. The effects of the meeting however seemed short-livedd as the team has since stumbled along with a 9-10 record.

The Nationals are stuck in limbo. Since 2012, they've won 4 division titles and have the second highest winning percentage in the regular season, and yet they've never won a playoff series. Dusty Baker was seen as the fall guy for the last two seasons in D.C. and as a result was let go and replaced with Cubs assistant Dave Martinez.

Dave Martinez wants the Nats to confront their proverbial hump -- so he brought three frickin camels to practice https://t.co/Lb0aRgq8Gh pic.twitter.com/Qb1chtsFcA — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) February 28, 2018

Martinez knew what he was getting himself into when he brought in camels to spring training to emphasize his point of the team getting over the hump this year. The problem however is that there's more than a mere camel hump stopping this team. The Washington Nationals franchise have never won a playoff series.

That's not a hump, that's a mountain. As the season has shown so far, Martinez underestimated what it was going to take to get over. If Rizzo decides to ride this ship, then Martinez will have to captain it to get the best out of everyone like no other Washington manager has ever done. If he falls short, expect Harper to be out the door come this winter.

