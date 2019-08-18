Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer, wine and spirits sources in Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market.

1. A Litteri

Topping the list is A Litteri. Located at 517-519 Morse St. NE in NoMa, it is the highest-rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Washington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 303 reviews on Yelp.

2. Schneider's of Capitol Hill

Next up is Schneider's of Capitol Hill, situated at 300 Massachusetts Ave. NE (between North C and North Fourth streets). With 4.5 stars out of 159 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Cornercopia

Navy Yard's Cornercopia, located at 1000 Third St. SE (between South K and South L streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli and convenience store 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews.

4. Rodman's Discount Food and Drug

Rodman's Discount Food and Drug in Friendship Heights, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 136 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5100 Wisconsin Ave. NW (between North Garrison and North Harrison streets) to see for yourself.

5. Craft Beer Cellar

Finally, check out Craft Beer Cellar, which has earned five stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot at 301 H St. NE (between North Fourth and North Third streets) in the H Street Corridor.

