(WUSA 9) -- The Nationals clobbered the Mets in Tuesday night's game 25-4. The Nats handed New York their worst loss in franchise history while in the process sending a message to other teams, including their own.

Prior to the 4 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline there were still questions surrounding the Nationals, and the future of the ball club. Reports emerged that the team was actively shopping Bryce Harper, until they weren't.

The Nationals have made Bryce Harper available in trade talks, reports @Feinsand. https://t.co/Hi7BLIK9HB pic.twitter.com/oXVxO1EnrB — MLB (@MLB) July 31, 2018

Heard the same as @chelsea_janes heard first: Nationals GM Mike Rizzo says Bryce Harper will not be traded today. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 31, 2018

Instead, it was relief pitcher Brandon Kintzler who was dealt away to Chicago after being acquired during last year's trade deadline from Minnesota. It's believed that Kintzler was the anonymous source that leaked information to the press, describing the clubhouse as a "mess."

In an interview with 106.7 The Fan, the former Nationals player denied the allegations. “I’ve never talked to that (author) Jeff Passan guy in my life, so that’s an interesting accusation,” Kintzler said.

Brandon Kintzler is shocked by the news of the trade. He thought it was a joke when they called him in to inform him — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) July 31, 2018

General Manager Mike Rizzo made an even bigger point Wednesday morning after he designated closer Shawn Kelley for assignment. While most of the Nationals players were content with the 25-4 win, relief pitcher Shawn Kelley wasn't.

Kelley was called to close out the game in the top of the 9th with the team up 25-1. Unfortunately, he gave up 3 runs in the inning while arguing with the umpires in the process. The worst of it came after Austin Jackson's home run when Kelley let his emotions get the best of him by throwing his glove into the dirt.

Shawn Kelley clearly thrilled to be closing out a 24 run lead... pic.twitter.com/I88bKNbmS8 — Tim Murray (@1TimMurray) August 1, 2018

"You should never throw your glove," Kelley said after the game. "We should act like adults."

Rizzo saw the act as disrespectful and has since designated Kelley for assignment.

Rizzo doubled down on the move by telling reporters, “It’s pretty cut and dry. You guys all saw it. The act that he portrayed on the field last night was disrespectful to the name on the front of the jersey, the organization, specifically Davey Martinez. You're either in or you’re in the way, and I thought he was in the way.”

#Nats GM Mike Rizzo on reliever Shawn Kelley, who was designated for assignment after throwing a tantrum in yesterday's 25-4 win: "You're either in or you're in the way, and I thought he was in the way." pic.twitter.com/OxUH9jGZsj — Eddie Matz (@ESPNeddiematz) August 1, 2018

These recent moves show that it's evident that the organization is going all in with their group of guys, while trying to eliminate any negativity in the clubhouse."

Time will tell if that's enough to push the Nationals into the playoffs.

