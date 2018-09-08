BOLIVAR ISLAND, Texas — A beachgoer was rushed to the hospital Thursday after being bitten by a shark near Crystal Beach on Bolivar Island.

UTMB confirms they are treating a shark bite victim and he was last reported in stable condition.

A shark attacked a man off Crystal Beach and left him with several deep bite marks just above his knee. (Galveston County Sheriff's Office)

The victim reportedly told paramedics: "The shark bumped me. Then he wanted to taste me."

The man had been swimming off a sand bar near Stingray Road. After he was attacked, witnesses flagged down a deputy patrolling the beach.

The 42-year-old man from the Alvin area was treated at a nearby EMS station before being rushed to UTMB.

We're told the injury is not life-threatening.

The shark bit the victim on the thigh, just above the knee. A photo from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office shows several deep bite marks.

Other beachgoers think they saw the shark lurking in the water.

"We were out there boogie boarding and I saw a big dark shadow in the water and I didn't really think nothing about it until we heard there was a shark attack," said Brooke Perry, a tourist.

Deputies and beach patrol went up and down the shore, warning everyone that there had been an attack.

There have been several sharks spotted on Texas beaches this summer. A man caught a large shark off Crystal Beach last month after his young daughter told him she wanted a shark for her birthday.

A woman reeled in a good-sized shark in Freeport in early July.

And several average-size sharks have been caught in Galveston, including one on San Luis Pass.

The biggest Texas shark we've seen in recent years was a huge 14-foot hammerhead caught off South Padre Island.

This bad boy is the stuff of nightmares!

