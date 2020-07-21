Richmond prosecutor dismisses complaints against police

The prosecutor's office says more complaints are being reviewed.

RICHMOND, Va. — A prosecutor in Richmond has cleared the city's police officers from wrongdoing in five complaints that were filed against them during the recent protests against racism and police brutality.

News outlets report the findings were released in a report Monday. It dismisses allegations that officers drove through a crowd of protesters in June.

The report also says the use of a chemical agent against a demonstrator was justified and an officer alleged to have a white supremacist tattoo does not have one.