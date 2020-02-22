VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Emergency crews assisted several passengers after a whale-watching boat was hit by a rogue wave on Saturday morning.

During the 10 a.m. Virginia Aquarium whale-watching boat trip, a rogue wave hit the boat while it was going through the Rudee Inlet, said Matthew Klepeisz, Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center spokesperson.

The captain safely navigated the boat to the Virginia Beach Fishing Center. Emergency crews assisted the passengers off the boat, Klepeisz said.

There were 124 people on board the boat. That included staff, crew, and guests.

The aquarium offers boat trips on the Atlantic Explorer that runs Wednesday through Sunday. Tourists on the boat can observe humpback whales and bottlenose dolphins in the Atlantic Ocean.

4 people taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital with minor injuries for further evaluation, Klepeisz said.

"We appreciate the quick response and assistance from the Virginia Beach EMS, Fire and Police Departments and the management and staff at the Virginia Beach Fishing Center," he said.

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.

