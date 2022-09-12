Several cars catch fire at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot during Dolphins game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — As fans were inside the Hard Rock Stadium cheering on the first game of the season for the Miami Dolphins, several cars in the parking lot caught on fire.
In the northeast parking lot, about a dozen of cars erupted in flames during the game, CBS Sports reported.
Fans inside the stadium were able to see a thick cloud of black smoke in the first half of the football game, the media outlet explains.
The owner of a Mercedes S63 said that his car was a total loss and police informed him that an unattended charcoal grill from another person's tailgate was the cause of the fire, according to CBS Sports.
A person at the game shared a video in a tweet of the cars that were impacted by the fire.
The flames continued to spread more as each car caught on fire.
Authorities have indicated that the fire was accidental and they are still investigating the fire, WKMG reports.
Since most fans were inside of the stadium at the time of the fire, authorities also say there were no reported injuries, according to WKMG.
"Around 1 p.m., a vehicle fire began in a remote Hard Rock Stadium parking lot. Several vehicles were affected," a Hard Rock Stadium spokesperson said in a statement to CBS Sports. "Miami Dade Police Department and Miami Dade Fire Rescue were on the scene. The fire has been extinguished and is being investigated by Fire Rescue. No injuries have been reported and there is no current threat to the stadium."
Although some people may have lost their cars due to the fire, there was some good news for Dolphins fans as Miami defeated the New England Patriots 20-7 during their season opener.