(WUSA9) - The Redskins are just days away from starting training camp in Richmond. These are the some of the questions still facing the team after an eventful off-season.

Tight End Depth - There's no doubt that University of Florida product Jordan Reed is one of the best at his position, but his biggest weakness over his five seasons has been his health.

Jordan Reed led all tight ends in catch rate in 2017. pic.twitter.com/I30raAmknz — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) July 18, 2018

Reed only played in six games last season before a hamstring injury against Dallas put him on the IR list for the remainder of the year. In contrast, Reed missed a total of six games between the 2015 and 2016 season and enjoyed the best stint of his career thus far.The Redskins are hoping that one of their best offensive weapons can kick the injury bug to the curb as over the off-season, Reed underwent surgery to heal a fractured toe that had been bothering him since training camp last season.

The Skins however will need to figure out an alternative at the position if Reed can't stay healthy. While veteran Vernon Davis did a nice job filling in for Reed last season but there's no doubt that his Pro Bowl days are behind him. The team can't count on a 34 year-old Davis to deliver the same production as a healthy Reed or to replicate his surprising form last season.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Sprinkle will enter his second season after being drafted in the fifth round last year. Sprinkle had a very minor role in the offense his rookie season, recording only 2 receptions. While Sprinkle's abilities as a pass cather in the pros is still a question, he's likely already the best run blocking tight end on the team. If Reed can't stay healthy, look for Sprinkle to make a leap.

Receiving Corps - It's no secret that the receiving corps took a major hit when the team lost both Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson to free agency last year. The team responded by acquiring Terrelle Pryor to be their number one option and banking on Josh Doctson to take a leap; neither of which happened.

The Redskins are high on free agent signee Paul Richardson after giving him a five year deal to sway him from Seattle. While Richardson wasn't the main option with the Seahawks, the Redskins are hoping to use him in a similar role to DeSean Jackson's from two seasons ago. Richardson is a speedy deep threat that will open up the underneath for Jamison Crowder, who suffered a let down second season after Jackson's departure. Richardson is however an unproven number one option but could potentially become a nice pairing with the mobile Alex Smith.

Paul Richardson delivered on plays where his quarterback faced quick pressure. pic.twitter.com/Nhe3Q9m0Ca — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) July 20, 2018

Like Jordan Reed, Josh Doctson has been consistently battling injuries, the difference however is that Doctson hasn't put together a break out year like Reed has. Doctson is just as big of a question mark as Richardson. He has the size and tool set but so far, Gruden seems to have limited him to fade routes in the red zone which typically don't work out as many fans will tell you.

Overall, the Skins receiving corps is riddled with inconsistent and unproven players. There isn't a clear pecking order at the moment or a clear go to guy either. No receiver on the roster managed to crack 800 receiving yards last season, so for the Skins to make the playoffs, someone will have to top 1,000.

Run Game - While the modern NFL is heading to the air more than ever, running the ball is still vital to a good offense. Washington's offense was ranked in the middle of the pack (16) at points per game but they left a lot to be desired.

Last season the Redskins had the 28th least rushing yards of any team. Of the teams that made the playoffs, Pittsburgh had the lowest rank at 20. Drafting Derrius Guice will hopefully help the team shoot up the ranks. By all accounts, Guice has first round potential but he slipped to the second round in the draft due to off the field concerns. So far he's been a model citizen in the nation's capital.

Bad human and 'Mr Character Concerns' Derrius Guice is doing a fundraiser for the Mary Bird Perkins cancer centre



He's matching donations and giving people the chance to win some great things



Gee I'm so upset the #Redskins drafted such a risky prospect.https://t.co/HDJpDEchMv pic.twitter.com/xZQNChS5U2 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) June 21, 2018

The Skin's running woes are bigger than Guice since after all, most of the same offensive linemen will be returning. It's up to them just as much as it's up to the backs to keep the chains moving. Gruden has tried rotating tight ends in the backfield as fullback supplements but typically they lead to less than stellar results. The team just doesn't have the additional blockers to give the running attack an extra punch, which allows defense to cover more of the pass without a run threat.

But let's not forget about Washington's breakout back last season, Chris Thompson.

Chris Thompson is looking to make a comeback are suffering an season ending leg injury. Thompson can be the perfect complimentary piece to Guice like Paul Richardson can be to Alex Smith. Having the screen threat of Thompson combined with Guice's down hill power will take a burden off of the offense.

Alex Smith will be Alex Smith. It's up to the Redskins to make minor improvements around him. If they do so, there's no reason why the team shouldn't be in the playoffs come January.

© 2018 WUSA