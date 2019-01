PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A middle school teacher in Prince George's County was arrested Wednesday for solicitation of a prostitute, police said.

The Prince George's County Police Department identified the suspect as Gregory Hollins, 55, of Gaithersburg. Hollins is a teacher at William Wirt Middle School in Riverdale, according to a police report.

Officials said Hollins was arrested for trying to solicit an undercover detective at a hotel.

Hollins was charged with two counts of solicitation.