NEW CARROLLTON, Md. — A Prince George County police officer has been suspended after police say a woman claims the officer touched her inappropriately outside of a Metro station on Friday morning.

The alleged assault took place around 5 a.m. at the New Carrollton Metro Station, according to police.

The officer involved was on-duty at the time of the alleged assault and police say the officer is suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

As part of the investigation, Metro Transit Police will be reviewing surveillance footage from the Metro station.

The officer's name has not been released at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.