Investigators say this appears to be a natural death after learning that the worker had a medical condition. No foul play is suspected.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are working to learn how a postal worker died after she was found dead on her route.

Dispatchers said they got a call before 10:30 p.m. Monday night about a postal worker who had gone missing. Just a few hours later, around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, the worker was found dead in Portsmouth.

No foul play is suspected and a Portsmouth police spokesperson said this appears to be a natural death. Officers were told that she had a medical condition.