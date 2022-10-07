Women's March returns to DC before midterm elections

The organization has more than 400 'Women's Wave' events planned in DC and across the country this weekend.

WASHINGTON — Thousands of protesters are expected back in D.C. for another Women's March this weekend. The event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Organizers plan to gather at 12 p.m. at Folger Park for a kick-off rally. From there they will march to Union Square outside the U.S. Capitol.

According to the group's website, there are nearly 17,000 people who have pledged to come out to events nationwide. The most recent marches happened after the draft Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade was leaked in May. Followed by another march this summer once it was overturned. Both events brought out thousands of people in D.C.

This Saturday, we MARCH.



Join us in D.C. and around the country: https://t.co/I8D0OgLMAw pic.twitter.com/E3oAayG5XC — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 4, 2022

This time the group has organized a month ahead of the November midterm elections that determine the control of Congress.

"There is so much at stake here. We’re looking for childcare, we’re looking for equality for women with disabilities, we're looking for health care with an answer around bodily autonomy restored and protected for all women to decide when and where to have families. We are looking for a feminist future. We are pointed to the midterms right now but that’s where it starts, not where it stops," Women's March Executive Director Rachel Carmona said.