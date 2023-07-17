No Labels lifts curtain in New Hampshire Monday with Hogan waiting in wings

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan does not rule out independent run for president if Republicans nominate Trump

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The controversial non-partisan political effort called No Labels is ramping up its possible third party effort to win the presidency in 2024 by hosting a town hall in New Hampshire Monday evening.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who is a national co-chair of the organization but has not declared he is a candidate, but says he cannot rule out the possibility.

“You just don't know. There are about 70% of the people in America who do not want Joe Biden or Donald Trump to be president," Hogan recently told Major Garrett of CBS News.

"They don't want a rematch of 2020. And yet it appears, if the nominations were taking place today that that would be the case. So if two thirds of the people in the country really don't want either choice A or choice B, then I don't think you can close the door to C," Hogan continued.

He described a potential No Labels effort as a "unity ticket."

"It's never happened before. It's never been successful. It's not something I'm pursuing. But you've got to leave the door open 'in case of emergency break glass’, Hogan said.

Others are thinking the same way.

West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is a No Label Town Hall guest in New Hampshire Monday evening along with former Ambassador and Utah Governor Jon Huntsman, who ran for president as a centrist republican in 2012.

Hogan will not appear in the town hall.

Critics like the Lincoln Project accuse No Labels of being a “functional pro trump organization” aiming to “elect Donald Trump by splitting the Democratic vote.”

“[No Labels] is a functional pro-Trump organization. They’ve admitted it. They’re going to elect Donald Trump by splitting the Democratic vote.”



These are their clear, deep red intentions. @TheRickWilson and @StuartPStevens tell the truth on @AliVelshi. pic.twitter.com/RdqeJf6mz9 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 17, 2023

No Labels supporters, former Rep. Fred Upton responded from New Hampshire Monday when asked if the organization aims to be a "spoiler."

“No! I'm one of the 10 Republicans that voted to impeach Donald Trump," Upton said. "The last thing I want to do is to see him reelected. This is not a spoiler effort. We actually think there's a pathway that if it is Trump and Biden with a bipartisan ticket we can actually get 270 electoral votes.”

No Labels organizers and Hogan say they won’t run if Republicans nominate someone other than Trump. And they won’t run if they’re not sure they can win by getting 270 electoral votes.

No Labels first goal is working to get on the ballot in all 50 states.