WASHINGTON — 'We are Baltimore' starts trending over the weekend after President Donald Trump denigrated a majority black district represented by a congressional nemesis as a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

Trump lashed out in tweets Saturday against Rep. Elijah Cummings, the powerful House Oversight Committee chairman, claiming his Baltimore-area district is "considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States."

It was the president's latest assault on a prominent lawmaker, and the people he represents, two weeks after he sparked nationwide controversy with racist tweets directed at four congresswomen of color.

His comments against Cummings, who leads multiple investigations of the president's governmental dealings, drew swift condemnation from Democrats, including would-be presidential rivals.

Residents of Baltimore took to social media to share their love for the place they call home.

"Born, Raised, and College Educated on the West Side of Baltimore," one Twitter user said.

Another user said, "my not so subtle message to Trump #WeAreBaltimore."

"We are honored to partner with Baltimore's dedicated and resilient community leaders every day. #WeAreBaltimore," said a Community Law Center.

Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh also posted a video to Twitter that said "We love Baltimore."

