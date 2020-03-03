STERLING, Va. — After months of campaigning and debating, the biggest day in the Democratic Presidential Primary is here. Voters in Virginia have until 7 p.m. to cast their ballot on Super Tuesday.

Virginia voters now have less options after Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar all dropped out of the race in the past few days. Some voters remain undecided.

RELATED: Where can I vote? | Virginia's Super Tuesday election voter guide

We sat down with two undecided voters on Monday. Melanie Barton and Cassie Pais said they've never been undecided this close to Election Day.

Pais said many of her friends are in the same boat with not knowing who to vote for ahead of Election Day.

RELATED: Live Blog: Virginians make their way to the polls on Super Tuesday

Barton decided to go straight to the source attending several rallies, including Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bloomberg, to get a better feel for the candidates.

"It helped, but now I'm concerned about how the delegates will get portioned up," Barton said.

Nicole DiAntonio

Why are you still undecided?

"I think it's because there's been so many qualified candidates. There is a lot of good candidates, like we now have Mike Bloomberg who joined in late in the game and so, it gets complicated," Barton said.

"Honestly, all of the candidates have a value system that’s pretty in line with mine. I think any of them would be a good ticket for the Democratic candidacy, but at the same time my biggest concern is knowing who would be a good viable general election candidate, specifically this round who could beat Donald Trump," Pais said.

"I am more looking for a sensible Democratic moderate. I'd like to see someone with experience and someone who has a background of managing," Barton added.

"I do think there are a lot of really strong candidates. There is a lot of really great experience. It is a good thing to have to choose between so many good choices, but at the same time that’s a really big challenge to try and narrow down. Also, the platforms are all over the space and the approach and tone of the candidates are so all over the place that it is hard to identify how different things are in a Trump presidency and Trump campaign style. Deciding who will be the best to be able to come back that has been a struggle for me," Pais added.

RELATED: Super Tuesday is here | Reese's Final Thought

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.