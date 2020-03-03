RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said he filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration and the Department of Defense because of the administration's decision to shift $3.8 billion towards construction of the border wall.

Herring said Virginia could lose as much as $631.3 million in military construction funding as a result of the move.

“Once again, the Trump Administration has circumvented Congress in order to divert critical funding from actual national security priorities, including military construction projects at different facilities across Virginia,” said Herring. “We cannot continue to allow this President to skirt the law, especially when his actions go against the very values our country was built on.”

In February, the administration said it was moving money that Congress had appropriated to the Department of Defense for resources and equipment for National Guard units across the country. The $3.8 billion would go to the border wall, instead.

Attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin joined Herring in filing the lawsuit.