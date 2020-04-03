WASHINGTON — With a majority of the votes in from the Virginia primary, we are taking a look at the votes that have come in from across the Commonwealth and how Virginians voted.

CBS News has provided a variety of stats that breakdown how Virginia voted, breaking down demographic based on age and race, new primary voters and a variety of other metrics.

With Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren all looking to make a statement on Super Tuesday, Biden came out on top.

With 97.4 percent of votes in across the Commonwealth, 54 percent of the voters went for Biden, followed by 23 percent for Sanders, 11 percent for Warren and 10 percent for Bloomberg.

In Northern Virginia, Biden dominated Fairfax County, with early projections showing that he had gained more than 50 percent of the vote in the county.

Biden also did very well with African Americans in Virginia, garnering 71 percent of voters in this demographic. More new primary voters turned out for Biden over Sanders, according to Virginia exit polls administered by CBS News.

The results in Virginia comes as all four major candidates in the Democratic primary race visited the Commonwealth frequently ahead of Super Tuesday.

Earned media certainly out performed paid media in the Commonwealth.

Bloomberg outspent Biden 75 to 1, and also outspent Bernie 85 to 1. In all, he spent $18 million in the state.

Bloomberg will likely be finishing well behind both Biden, Bernie and Warren. It's looking likely that he will gain zero delegates in the Virginia primary, according to data we have accumulated through CBS News.

CBS News also said that only 39 percent of Virginia Democratic primary voters have a favorable view of Bloomberg.

While Sanders may not win Virginia, he did outperform every other candidate by a significant margin when it came to college voters.

Sanders gained 50.77 percent of college precinct voters, according to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP). Biden had the second most college precinct voters at 27.98 percent.

Where both Biden and sanders did equally well was with millennial voters.

VPAP numbers show that Biden had 36.96 of millennial precincts, with Sanders slightly behind him with 36.42 of millennial precincts.

For more on the numbers from VPAP, click here.

RELATED: Live Blog: Virginians make their way to the polls on Super Tuesday

RELATED: Democratic presidential candidates on gun safety: How do they stack up?

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.