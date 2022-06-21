Here are the projected winners in Virginia's 2022 primary election

WASHINGTON — Polling places have closed and votes are being counted for the 2022 primary election in Virginia, with five Congressional seats up for grabs and a city council race.
WHO IS ON THE BALLOT?
U.S. Congress: District 2
- Andrew "Andy" Baan
- Jerome Bell
- Jen Kiggans - Projected Winner
- L. Tommy Altman, III
U.S. Congress: District 3
- Ted W. Engquist
- Terry T. Namkung - Projected Winner
U.S. Congress: District 6
- Ben L. Cline (incumbent) - Projected Winner
- Merritt D. Hale
U.S. Congress: District 7
- Bryce E. Reeves
- Crystal L. Vanuch
- David L. Ross
- Derrick M. Anderson
- Gina R. Ciarcia
- Yesli I. Vega
U.S. Congress: District 8
- Donald Beyer, Jr. (incumbent) - Projected Winner
- Victoria I. Virasingh
Manassas City Council
- Dheeraj "DJ" Jagadev
- Ralph J. Smith (incumbent)
- Robert R. Keller
- Sonia R. Vasquez Luna
