Politics

Here are the projected winners in Virginia's 2022 primary election

Voters hit the polls in the commonwealth Tuesday to cast their ballots for the 2022 primary elections.

WASHINGTON — Polling places have closed and votes are being counted for the 2022 primary election in Virginia, with five Congressional seats up for grabs and a city council race. 

Stick with WUSA9 through the evening as votes are counted and winners are announced

Click here to learn more about who was on the ballot and the winners.

WHO IS ON THE BALLOT?

U.S. Congress: District 2

  • Andrew "Andy" Baan 
  • Jerome Bell 
  • Jen Kiggans - Projected Winner
  • L. Tommy Altman, III

U.S. Congress: District 3

  • Ted W. Engquist
  • Terry T. Namkung - Projected Winner

U.S. Congress: District 6

  • Ben L. Cline (incumbent) - Projected Winner
  • Merritt D. Hale

U.S. Congress: District 7

  • Bryce E. Reeves
  • Crystal L. Vanuch
  • David L. Ross
  • Derrick M. Anderson
  • Gina R. Ciarcia
  • Yesli I. Vega

U.S. Congress: District 8

  • Donald Beyer, Jr. (incumbent) - Projected Winner
  • Victoria I. Virasingh

Manassas City Council

  • Dheeraj "DJ" Jagadev
  • Ralph J. Smith (incumbent)
  • Robert R. Keller
  • Sonia R. Vasquez Luna

Check out the real-time election results below.

